Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University’s Ph.D. Admissions: June 22nd, 2022, Last date of Application

Mumbai, 14th June 2022: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham offers research opportunities (full time & part time) in various domains and disciplines including Engineering, Management, Arts, Sciences, Humanities, Interdisciplinary Studies, Medical Sciences, Media, and Commerce. Candidates seeking admission can enroll in the Amrita campuses at Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Kochi, Mysuru, and Chennai.

Ranked A++ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the top 5 among all Indian Universities, by the Govt. of India as per NIRF 2021 Rankings, followed by 1st in India and 41st in the world by Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022, Amrita will enable achieving and transform your research goals.

With globally top-ranked Scientists as your thesis advisor and world-class infrastructure, Amrita’s Ph.D. programs will lend scholars the right challenges to solve.

Eligible candidates would receive scholarships up to Rs 40,000 per month along with funded positions, claims the university.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has working collaborations with many leading international Universities like the University of Buffalo, New York, the University of New Mexico, Vrije University, Amsterdam, University of L’Aquila (Italy), BarcelonaTech (UPC), Politecnico Di Milano, Italy, to name a few. Scholars will benefit from opportunities for Dual-PhD, Cotutelle Degree, and Integrated PhD with these universities.

Eligibility for Admissions –

Applicants holding a master’s degree with minimum 65% marks are eligible to apply for admission.

How to apply –

Highly motivated and research-oriented applicants can apply online at https://amrita.edu/2022-PhD

Selection will be based on academic records and online interviews.