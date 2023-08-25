Anant National University Extends Admission Deadline for Masters in Architecture Programme

Ahmedabad, August 2023: Anant National University, renowned as India’s leading DesignX University, is thrilled to announce an extension of the application deadline for its prestigious Masters in Architecture Programme. The Council of Architecture (COA) approved two-year programme is carefully crafted to provide students with an immersive educational journey that combines foundational knowledge with practical expertise, fostering a comprehensive understanding of architectural history, theory, and future applications. Prospective candidates now have an extended opportunity to apply, with the new deadline set for 1st September 2023.

The heart of this Masters in Architecture Programme embodies a comprehensive approach, seamlessly integrating history, theory, and hands-on practice. The curriculum delves deeply into pivotal aspects including Theory and Criticism, Research-Based Practice, and Building a Theoretical Position in architecture. The programme’s objectives are far-reaching: to forge cutting-edge scholarship in architectural history, philosophy, and theory while redefining practice as a collective responsibility towards society. Addressing the specific challenges of the Indian context, the programme drives the creation of pertinent solutions that contribute to sustainable development.

A key highlight of the Masters in Architecture Programme is its dedication to interdisciplinary collaboration. Students with an aptitude for design, research, and writing are best suited for the course.

Eligibility:

– Bachelor Degree in Architecture from COA recognised Institutions

– A minimum of 55% marks and 50% in case of SC/ST candidates are eligible.

For more detailed information about the programme and the application process, please visit the official website: https://anu.edu.in/programme/m-arch-theory-and-practice/