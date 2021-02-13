Anant National University invites Application for the Anant Fellowship Academic Programme 2021

Ahmedabad: Admissions for Anant National University’s flagship programme Anant Fellowship for the academic year 2021-2022 is now open for students, practitioners, and professionals from all disciplines. The year-long, multi-disciplinary programme follows an experiential learning approach, aiding fellows to design, build, and preserve an equitable and sustainable built environment.

Curated and structured for a practical learning experience, the design pedagogy of Anant Fellowship programme equips each cohort with domain and technical expertise, liberal arts thinking, communication, and leadership skills. Divided into academic, experiential, and live-engagement, the coursework cultivates a balance between theory and practice. Mentored by leading educators, thinkers, and scholars from across the world, the fellows have the opportunity to interact and engage with pioneers in varied domains. Unmatched in domain experience and expertise, its line of faculty includes some of the celebrated leaders – Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Dr Amareswar Galla, Amit Gulati, Steffen Lehmann, Anutosh Kanoria, Indira Parikh, Aparna Piramal Raje, to name a few.

Additionally, applicants selected for Anant Fellowship will have an opportunity to collaborate and work with some of the best institutes in the world including the University of Pennsylvania, Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, Miami University, Salzburg Global Seminar, Pratt Institute, Prague Summer School and more.

Since its inception in 2017, the programme has attracted more than 120 fellows from over 14 countries across the globe. Apart from developing their technical and core skills, the fellowship programme trains fellows to develop a deeper understanding on topics such as Green Urbanism, History, Entrepreneurship, Sociology, Economics and Philosophy and so on. The Fellowship’s global platform promotes strong leadership skills by encouraging fellows to collaborate with peers from diverse disciplines. Fellows also develop creative thinking skills by working in close association with local communities and stakeholders solving real-life challenges through a year-long Live Action Project. The one-year full-time postgraduate programme equips the learner to position themselves as thought leaders across diverse disciplines.

Speaking on the programme Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost, Anant National University says, “Anant Fellowship prepares you to become purpose-driven leaders who contribute to the society by making a real-life impact. Encouraging engagement with local community, our programme pedagogy is curated to include multiple perspectives so as to train the fellows in building a nuanced perspective in problem-solving.”