Annual Day and Graduation Day 2023 at Maheshwara Medical College & Hospital on 10th and 11th August

Hyderabad, 10th August 2023: Maheshwara Medical College & Hospital is celebrating its Annual Day on August 10th and Graduation Day on August 11th, 2023 at their campus near Isnapur X Roads, Sanga Reddy.

With its 1200-bed Multi-Specialty Hospital & Medical College featuring 21 specialized departments and state-of-the-art facilities, Maheshwara aims to redefine healthcare in Hyderabad and all over India. In an order to add more joy to the passing out students, please join us for the celebrations of honouring the class of 2023.

The guests attending the functions are: On Annual day – August 10th IMA Members, Dr. Ravinder Reddy – Immediate past president National vice president, Dr. Kali Prasad Elected Telangana state President, Dr. K. BalRaj Elected Telangana state Vice President, Dr.T.Subramanyeshwarao, Medical Director, Baswatarakam. On Graduation Day – August 11th Dr. Sridhar Kasturi, Chief of Cardiology, Kims Sunshine Hospitals, and Mr. Dandu Siva Rama Raju Managing Director and Chairman SLG hospitals are joining the celebrations.