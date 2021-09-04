Anurag University celebrated its students’ achievements as ‘Achievers Day’ and rewarded them suitably

Hyderabad, September 4, 2021: The Achiever’s Day is organized at Anurag University campus on Saturday evening at Venkatapur, Ghatkesar to celebrate their students and faculty who have done exceptionally well during this academic year.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, Govt of Telangana was the Chief Guest.

The Anurag students have secured more than 1400+ offers from more than 150 companies. Seven well-known companies have recruited 100+ students, TCS (174), Cognizant (170), Accenture (152), Infosys (125), Capgemini (136), HCL (103), and Wipro (70). The highest pay package was 27 lakhs per annum secured by Rohit Vengala as Amazon Software Developer Engineer – 1 and the second highest was 15.45 lakhs in VMWare and other international companies like Price Water Cooper(PWC), Adobe, Amazon have come to the campus for their recruitment.

Apart from the students who have secured amazing placements, Students who have exceeded expectations in co-curricular activities like representing Telangana in the National Parade on the Republic Day- Sai Teja, Representing the university in Women’s National and State Volleyball Championships – Sahithi, Having the Vajra World Records for Micro-Art – Nitin, and students securing All India Ranks in Pharma PG entrance (NIPER) are felicitated.

The Achiever’s Day celebrations were attended by Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, Govt of Telangana; Dr Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Founder, and Chairman; Dr U.B Desai, Chancellor and Founding Director of IIT Hyderabad, Prof. Ramachandram, VC and Prof. Sameen Fatima, Registrar, S Neelima, Secretary apart from all the Deans, HoDs, and the students along with their parents.

Addressing the gathering Jayesh Ranjan said Hyderabad is emerging as an IT hub and the reasons for that are abundant talent pool, technical qualifications and quality education. Now that you got jobs and settled in various positions, the secret to sustaining a job is to learn constantly and grow in the position you are recruited for.

Dr Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Founder and Chairmantold students to keep improving knowledge. If you have the knowledge, everybody will respect you, he said.

As you are stepping into the real world, there is a challenge every day. Just perform adviced. U.B. Desai, Chancellor.

Prof Ramchandram, Vice-Chancellor said with our continuous reforms since we became a University, Anurag has now evolved as a multi-disciplinary University

As you secured a record number of placements it proves that your minds are ignited told Prof. Sameen Fatima, Registrar.

All the achievers were awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10000 along with a certificate for their achievements during the year 2020-21. Apart from the students, The faculty who are responsible to make it possible have also been awarded the cash prize of Rs. 10000 for helping Anurag University achieve the highest number of placements in Telangana during the pandemic.