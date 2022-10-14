Ap Cm Ys Jagan Mohan Reddy Reviews School Education Department

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, 14 October 2022: “The top priority has been given to the field of education, health, and agriculture in Andhra Pradesh with revolutionary schemes in the last three years. But a section of the media is constantly spreading misinformation. Irrespective of it, steps should be taken towards our goals,” said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while chairing the education review meeting in his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that Rs.1120 crores released so far in the financial year for the development works, and a definite plan for the academic year 2023-24 are in place.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure the integration of Byju’s content into the school curriculum as early as possible. “The Biju’s content integration in the curriculum is important since it will help the children through ease of learning,” said the Chief Minister.

Regarding the distribution of Tabs to 8th standard students, officials said more than 1.5 lakh tabs are available, and the rest is in process. “We are planning to give 5,18,740 tabs including the teachers,” said the officials.

Before the Tabs are given to the students, teachers will receive the first batch, and they would receive the training. “Students can download the content that costs thousands of rupees in the market for free on their cellphones too,” said the Chief Minister.

The officials presented the works taken by the department in implementing the second phase of Nadu-Nadu and the action plan to the Chief Minister. He ordered the officials to provide an internet connection to all schools before digitalizing the classrooms. The officials said the internet connection works will be completed by January or February 2023.

The department officials said the process of tenders for the next academic year has started and preparing for the educational kits to be ready by April. Apart from agreeing to increase stitching prices for the school uniforms from Rs.40 per pair to Rs. 50, the Chief Minister also gave a nod to give medium size bags to students of classes 1 to 5 and big-size bags from 6 to 10th class. For better management of schools, the officials said that they are appointing another officer with the Mandal Education Department officer.

The Chief Minister reviewed the works taken by officials in the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme and the department’s efforts to directly deliver the rice to schools. They also discussed the perseverance of eggs, which are being provided in schools.