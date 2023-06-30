APAI Pre-Counselling Fair 2023 Opens its door, Paving the Way for Engineering and Technical Education Advancements in West Bengal

Kolkata, 30th June 2023: Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal (APAI) inaugurated its three-day long Pre-Counselling for e-Admission in Engineering & Technical Education – ‘ APAI Pre-Counselling Fair 2023’ on 30th June, 2023 at Netaji Indoor Stadium. The inaugural event was graced by Janab Firhad Hakim, Hon’ble Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Babul Supriyo, MIC, Electronics & Information Technology, Government of West Bengal, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Minister for Agriculture, Government of West Bengal, Purnendu Basu, Chairperson, West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education, S. M. Ejaz Ahmed, Director, BOPT, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, Prof. Indranil Mukherjee, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, MAKAUT, Government of West Bengal, Dr. Malayendu Saha, Chairman, WBJEEB, Prof. Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, Vice- Chairman, WBJEEB along with Satyam Roychowdhury, General Secretary APAI, West Bengal, Taranjit Singh, President APAI, West Bengal and Alok Tibrewal, Treasurer APAI, West Bengal.

The Pre-Counselling fair, with its comprehensive approach and unwavering commitment to excellence, serves as a stepping stone for ambitious students in West Bengal, enabling them to embark on a path of success and contribute significantly to the development and progress of the nation. The initiative has garnered support and recognition from esteemed organizations such as the Higher Education Department of the Government of West Bengal, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal, and the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE). Their endorsement underscores the credibility and importance of this exposition. By bringing together renowned academic institutions, industry experts, and professionals, the fair serves as a platform for aspiring students to explore various educational opportunities and make informed decisions about their career paths. Additionally, the fair provides a unique opportunity for students to connect with representatives from various academic institutions, inquire about admission procedures, curriculum offerings, and explore scholarship opportunities. This direct engagement allows aspiring students to gain a comprehensive understanding of the available options and make well-informed choices regarding their educational journey.

Janab Firhad Hakim, Hon’ble Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation said, “During my school days, a joint entrance examination was conducted, but the resulting list contained only a handful of names. Consequently, we all pursued college studies in subjects for which we had no alternative options. However, the contemporary landscape has evolved significantly, and credit is due to the private sector and the Joint Entrance Council for paving the way for diverse opportunities. The advent of a well-organized sector has set specific targets in motion. Consequently, I earnestly implore students and their parents to attend this pre-counseling session to determine the most suitable subjects for their future endeavors. Indeed, every student requires guidance and counseling in their life journey. The current scenario offers a plethora of subject choices, rendering the pursuit of a single subject futile. Notably, West Bengal now boasts numerous emerging prospects, such as the burgeoning Silicon Valley and the establishment of a data hub. Moreover, the presence of a TCS campus, accommodating up to 50 thousand professionals, further amplifies the possibilities. To all, I would emphasize the importance of steadfastly maintaining one’s goals and forging ahead with determination.”

Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Minister for Agriculture, Government of West Bengal said, “Gratitude is extended to APAI for orchestrating this commendable pre-counseling session, facilitating invaluable guidance to students on charting their trajectory towards a prosperous future. For those fortunate enough to partake in this initiative, the prospects of advancing on a path replete with opportunities are significantly enhanced. With optimism, it is anticipated that the continuity of such endeavors will prove to be both expedient and propitious.”

Dr. Malayendu Saha, Chairman, WBJEEB, said, “This year’s joint entrance examination had 124,000 registrations and 101,000 students who took the exam, resulting in over 97,000 students receiving rankings. Preparations are underway for the allotment or e-counseling process, with the timing being a primary concern. Once we receive the seat matrix from the Director of Technical Education Higher Education, counseling can start within five days, as the Joint Entrance Board has completed its procedures. This year’s counseling will have three rounds and new features. A designated time interval between choice filling and choice locking allows students to review a mock allotment of their likely seat. Students can modify their choices in the first round if they are dissatisfied with their allocated subject. This flexibility benefits students, who can then participate in the upgradation round and the mop-up round. Both registered and non-registered students can participate in counseling, with notifications in Bengali and English emphasizing the need to read and understand the provided information. Students are encouraged to maximize their choices and stay updated on the joint entrance website. Increasing the number of engineering students is expected to contribute to the overall development of the state and the country.”

Taranjit Singh, President, APAI, West Bengal said, “We are thrilled to inaugurate the APAI Pre-Counselling Fair 2023, which symbolizes our collective dedication to nurturing the talents of young individuals who aspire to excel in the fields of engineering and technical education. Through this fair, we strive to provide an immersive and enlightening experience for students, connecting them with reputable academic institutions and facilitating meaningful discussions with experts.”

Satyam Roychowdhury, General Secretary, APAI, West Bengal commented on the event and said, “APAI Pre-Counselling Fair marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities for aspiring students in West Bengal. By bringing together distinguished academic institutions, industry experts, and professionals, we aim to empower students to make well-informed decisions about their educational journey. We tried to make this fair a platform for the students to explore a multitude of possibilities and gain valuable insights into the world of engineering and technical studies.”