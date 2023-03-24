Apeejay Stya University inks MoU with W20 India for Knowledge Partnership

Recently, Apeejay Stya University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a Knowledge Partner with Women 20 (W20). Dr. Neha Berlia, Pro-Chancellor, Apeejay Stya University will be the torch bearer and is part of the Task Force on Skill and Education in W20 Forum.

The MoU was signed with the purpose of knowledge partnership between both parties. W20 is the official G20 engagement group focused on gender equity. Its primary objective is to ensure that gender considerations are mainstreamed into G20 discussions and translated into the G20 Leaders’ Declaration as policies and commitments that foster women’s economic empowerment. The vision is to create a world of equity, where every woman lives with dignity and to ensure an enabling environment and ecosystem for women to thrive, transcend and transform.

A seat of global learning, Apeejay Stya University (ASU) endeavours to bring about the transformation of society through value-based education, man-making, and nation-building by blending the dual identities of a technology and research-based university with a Liberal Arts institution. It provides a supportive and nurturing environment that nurtures each student to become the leader of tomorrow.

Commenting on this tie-up, Dr. Neha Berlia, said, “I am delighted to be part of the W20 Forum that aims to create an environment and ecosystem for women in India to thrive, transcend and transform. ASU is proud to be associated with the W20 forum as a knowledge partner and we aspire to create positive change in society on an individual and collective level through gender sensitisation and community service activities.”

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place on 9th-10th September 2023 in New Delhi. The Summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.