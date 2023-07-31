Apeejay Stya University organises Counselling and Spot Admissions session

Apeejay Stya University (ASU) has organised Counselling and Spot Admissions sessions for all its programmes on 29-30 July 2023 at the university campus from 10 am onwards to offer students a convenient and speedy admission process.

The University is also offering various scholarships to meritorious students subject to meeting the conditions as prescribed by the University.

ASU is a seat of global learning that offers rich opportunities for innovative teaching-learning, creativity and research across disciplines. It aims to bring about transformation of society through value-based education, man-making and nation-building by blending the dual identities of a technology and research-based university with a Liberal Arts institution.

Since each programme has limited seats, on this day, the student will be able to complete admission requirements and get all the assistance about programme, curriculum, and career prospects etc. It will further provide an opportunity for the student to explore the campus, and its facilities and block their seat for the programme.