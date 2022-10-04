Applications for Amrita MBA Entrance Test (AMET) 2023 are now open

New Delhi, 4thOct 2022: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham offers MBA programs at Amrita School of Business in Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Kochi campuses. There will be 40 centers across the county for the AMET, which will be a computer-based test. Online registration for Amrita MET is now open.

Candidates having a UG degree (10+2+3 Pattern), recognized by AIU (Association of Indian Universities) with a minimum 50% aggregate in 10th, 12th, and UG c are eligible to apply Students in their final year can also apply subject to the completion of their examinations and viva-voce, if any, before June 30, 2023.

The total marks for the 150 minutes test are 100. (03 marks for correct answer & -1 mark for the wrong answer.). There will be 25 questions from four sections: verbal reasoning & language comprehension, data interpretation & analysis, general knowledge of Indian & global scenarios, and quantitative aptitude.

Amrita School of Business has a track record of 100% placement over the years and offers 100% placement to the students with the highest CTC of 19.17 LPA in 2022