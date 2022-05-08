Applications invited for IIITB Master of Science (Digital Society) programme

Bengaluru, May 8, 2022: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B), one of the premier institutes focused on Post-Graduate IT education and research has begun the admission process for Master of Science (Digital Society).

M.Sc Digital Society: Eligibility, Criteria & Last date for applications

Eligibility Criteria: An undergraduate degree (of at least 3 years duration) in any discipline (including arts, science, commerce, design, management, law, engineering, etc.) with a first division/class from a recognized University. Those expecting to graduate by 1st August 2022 may also apply.

The candidates who have a valid score in CAT 2021, CEED 2022, CUCET 2022, or TISS NET 2022 may be exempted from appearing for a written test at IIIT Bangalore.

Working professionals are also encouraged to apply.

Last Date for Applications – May 15, 2022

Selection will be based on performance in the personal interview conducted by a panel of IIITB faculty, scores in the written test (or, in one of the four national level entrance tests) and marks obtained in 10th, 12th and Undergraduate/Bachelor’s examinations.

The final list of candidates to be admitted will be decided after the interview. Selected Candidates will be notified through email by June 15, 2022. Classes begin on July 11, 2022.

Click here for more details about the programme and admission: https://www.iiitb.ac.in/courses/master-of-science-digital-society

For any urgent technical issues on the applicant portal, please reach out via Whatsapp at the number +91-9770502091.