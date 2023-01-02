Apply for NMIMS-CET 2023 – Be a part of the Global Tech Transition

New Delhi, 2nd January: With over 41 years of legacy, SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be University is a globally reputed university offering undergraduate programs – B Tech (4 years), integrated B Tech + MBA Tech (5 years) in Mumbai, Shirpur, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Hyderabad & Chandigarh, and B. Pharm + MBA (Pharma. Tech.), 5 years across its campuses in Mumbai, Shirpur, & Hyderabad. NMIMS-CET 2023 is the official Common Entrance Test for admissions in Undergraduate and Integrated Degree programs offered by constituent schools of NMIMS University.

NMIMS offers an ingenious curriculum where students are prepared for successful careers in top-grade global companies. With the advent of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data-Science, Cyber-Security Robotics, Pharmaceutical Analysis, Novel Pharmaceutical formulation development, and Clinical Research, the demand for professionals is expected to grow in the coming years.

As rightly noted by the Dean, of NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering, Dr. Alka Mahajan, said, “An engineering aspirant should look for a robust, forward-looking curriculum and program structure, offering choice and flexibility. It should also allow for an opportunity to pursue interdisciplinary interests.” Also, Dean, Dr. Bala Prabhakar NMIMS Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management, (SPPSPTM) said, “The view that revolutionary technological advancements in different fields have brought about a great change in the world. NMIMS offers visionary and progressive programs for future learning that are dynamic and contemporary.”

Engineering, Technology Management, Pharmacy, and Pharma Management programs will help students to concentrate on technical skills such as Data modeling, Programming, System design, Communications, Formulation development, Regulatory sciences in pharma, and Quality assurance, in the area of healthcare and technology sector. These integrated programs are in tune with future technologies.

Eligibility Details

B Tech & MBA Tech (B Tech + MBA Tech) – English as compulsory subject with science or vocational science, minimum 45% marks in Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry / Vocational subject for all campuses 10 + 2 OR Candidates passing Diploma Engineering with Minimum 45% are eligible to apply

B. Pharm + MBA (Pharma Tech) – Compulsorily 45% marks in PCB or PCM in 10 + 2 or equivalent examination. NIOS candidates are not eligible for B. Pharm + MBA (Pharma Tech) Program

Admission Process

A merit list will be prepared based on the performance of the candidate in the NMIMS-CET exam. The decision of the university will be final in this regard and no inquiries or correspondence in this regard will be entertained

Note:

Candidates are required to update 12th or equivalent exams or predicted marks after the admission process.

Candidates will not be considered for the merit list if they fail to update the correct information in the online registration form.

It is the sole responsibility of the candidate to ensure that correct marks are entered.

At any given point in time, if it is found that the information given by the candidate i.e., 12th or equivalent exam is incorrect, the candidate’s admission will be canceled and fees will be refunded as per prescribed refund rules.

For Engineering: Candidates will be called for Counseling as per their merit. In the counseling session, candidates will be given admission to various specializations as per their merit, choice, and availability of specialization as per eligibility criteria.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 has honored Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management of SVKM’s NMIMS with 11th Rank in a countrywide survey of the nation’s best pharmacy colleges. MPSTME ranked 2nd in the Top Engineering Colleges list by Careers360 2022 in the Maharashtra west zone and ranked Top 10 Emerging Private Colleges by India Today 2022. MPSTME ranked 5th as Top Emerging Colleges among those set up after 2000 by India Today MDRA Survey 2022.

Accreditation ensures excellence in the learning experience for students and strengthens employers’ confidence in the degrees granted by the institution and helps institutions to continually strive for improvement. ABET Accreditation to B.Tech. Programs at Mumbai Campus to improve comfort and productivity. School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPTM) is accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for undergraduate programs. NMIMS Pharmacy programs are approved by both AICTE and the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI). NMIMS Deemed-to-be University is accredited by NAAC and Category -1 University and Hyderabad campus are accredited by AMBA.