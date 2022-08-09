Apply for the PG Cert International Business Law with the University of Essex Online

University of Essex Online courses are delivered by Kaplan Open Learning in partnership with the University of Essex.

New Delhi, August 9, 2022: The University of Essex Online invites applications for their PG Cert International Business Law. Businesses are increasingly crossing international borders and legal policies are needed to accommodate commercial activities within the global economy. This Postgraduate Certificate course allows students to develop a deep understanding of business law and the complexities of transnational business.

The course is designed to provide a solid understanding of the fundamentals of international business law. It helps to upskill and develop a range of transferable skills, valued by multinational businesses and international firms alike.

By the end of the course, students will be awarded a certificate from the University of Essex – one of the UK’s top 40 universities (Complete University Guide 2023). The mode of study will only be shown on the accompanying transcript.

Course duration and delivery: This is a 100% online course with an indicative study duration of eight months.

Course content is delivered via lecturecasts, offering a contemporary and accessible way to interact with multimedia content via engaging and interactive activities.

Application deadline: 1 September 2022

Entry requirements:

for the academic entry route, you must have an undergraduate degree from an approved institution, equivalent to a UK Honours degree, or a relevant professional qualification

for the work experience entry route, you must have at least five years of senior level work experience.

if English is not your first language, your English ability should be equivalent to an IELTS score of 6.5.

if you do not hold an IELTS or equivalent qualification, you will need to pass the University’s free online English test

How to apply:

Please visit: https://online.essex.ac.uk/apply/?utm_source=good+relations&utm_medium=course+profiling&utm_campaign=international+business+law

Tuition: £3,945

Scholarships: Merit-based scholarships are available, based on prior academic achievements and work experience