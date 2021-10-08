Arch College of Design and Business to host the first ever Pink City Design Confluence

Jaipur: With a vision to promote the importance of design and its evolution impacting millions of lives, Arch College of Design and Business is to host Pink City Design Confluence. The first ever initiative to create an interface between education and industry sectors to debate on how Design- Technology education can be leveraged to support the emerging economies of the new world. The two-day event will take place on 27th and 28th Jan, 2022 wherein invited designers, academicians, scholars and experts would brainstorm the best of design ideas around the globe & present Research Papers, Digital Posters & Installations on the theme and sub-themes. It will also invite participation for Design Culture awards, Design Story and a Designathon.

Sharing about the Confluence, Prof. Bhargav Mistry, Dean – Design Culture, ARCH College shared “Design and Technology during its entire evolution until today, have together transformed many aspects of our lives and offered unprecedented opportunities and challenges to humanity in the way we live and survive.

The Confluence seeks to create an interface between the education and industry sectors to deliberate on how Design & Technology led education can be leveraged to support the emerging economies of the new world. For the new world’s aspiring professionals and change makers, it is crucial that the content and method of training in imparted education further supports them to be effective and relevant as Design Leaders and Lean-Design Managers, with creative and empathic abilities to bring in the transformation demanded in the existing scenario.”

The theme of the Confluence is Form Reform Transform.

SUB-THEMES:

1. Creativity 5.0

2. Society 5.0

3. Harmony, Safety & Sustainability

4. Design Leadership

This Design confluence is a step towards bringing thought leaders and leading practitioners towards fostering Design Culture. The scientific committee for the confluence, along with Ms. Archana Surana, Founder, Arch college of Design and Business also includes the esteemed personalities- Lorenzo Imbesi, Full professor, Sapienza University of Rome, Professor Ian W. King, University of the Arts, London, (UK), Lakshmi Murthiy, IIT, Dr. Patsy Perry, Manchester Metropolitan University, (UK), Biljana Jovic, University of Belgrade, Serbia.

Talking about Pink City Design Confluence, Archana Surana, Founder & Director, Arch College of Design and Business said, “This Design Confluence is yet another initiative after the Fashion Colloquia 2020 – International Research Colloquium hosted by the ARCH College in January 2020 towards bringing thought leaders and leading practitioners in fostering Design Culture among the aspirants of the creative and innovation domain for a better future. The Conﬂuence outputs will include a high-level statement and proposal to policy makers with recommendations about how to harness the power of Design to address current educational challenges, ensuring quality education and lifelong opportunities for all in the new world scenario.”

The jury members associated with the Design Award & Design Story competition have unique expertise and inspiring professional backgrounds in the design and business world.

They are:

Prahald Kakkar, Indian Ad Film Maker

Prof. Pradyumna Vyas, Former Director, NID & Senior Advisor, ARCH College

Satish Gokhale, Industrial & Product Designer Founder Director, Design Directions Pvt. Ltd

Dr. Vishal Rao, Innovator & Dean, Chief of Head & Neck Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery at HCG Cancer Centre

Alok Nandi, Past President IXDA, Managing Director, Spread Design Architempo

Sudhir Kasliwal, Vintage Car Collector & Photography Enthusiast

Ashwini Deshpande, Communication Designer, Founding Member, Association of Designers of India (ADI)

Jinan KB, Design Educator & Researcher

Sandeep Sethi. Director Education, The City Palace Museum

Dhawani Swaminarayan, Strategist, Designer Author, Founder & Director, Kwings Services Pvt. Ltd.

The entire design community of the country and outside eagerly awaits the Pink City Design Confluence for January 2022. Entries are open till 15th October 2022.