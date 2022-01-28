Arch to host The Pink City Design Confluence 2022 on 12th-16th March for first time

x

Jaipur, 27th January 2022: ARCH College of Design & Business is organising and hosting The PINK CITY DESIGN CONFLUENCE 2022 (PCDC) under its DESIGN CULTURE initiative, from 12-16 March’22. This confluence shall be the opportunity where the design fraternity gets to explain the journey of getting into the beautiful space of design transitions and seeks to address all constituents that initiate transformations and the role of Design in bringing about these changes. The First 3 days of the confluence would be in association with the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF).

FORM.REFORM.TRANSFORM is the theme for the Confluence with 4 sub-themes: Society 5. o, Creativity 5. o, Design Leadership & Harmonious Livability. As a prelude and a lead up to the Confluence, ARCH has had eminent practitioners and academicians, from India and outside, address these concerns over 16 online discussion panels and 4 Dialogue series. The Confluence will act as an interface between education and industry sectors to debate how Design-Technology education can support a harmonious relationship between Nature and the Man-Made world and be a venue for convergence of consciousness, creativity, community and commerce.

Over 40+ Research papers and 30+ entries for Design Awards’22 have been submitted by National and International participants from fields of design education, science & technology, the corporates, the creative industries and linked professions in almost all domains.

The DESIGN CULTURE initiative consists of several series of events including Design Ability Workshops for creating awareness about design in school education in tune with NEP 2020, Design Culture Awards’22, Design School Awards’22, Design Clubs and Designathon for schools and colleges.

On 19th & 21st January 2022, a pre-session was organised by ARCH under Designathon: A time-bound event to support Vocal for Local, where participating groups built concepts and prototypes on a given design challenge under themes- Social Design, Experiential Design, Gender innovation, Creativity and Innovation, Business Practices and Products for New Era. Over 100 students from different schools and colleges participated including The Palace School Jaipur, MGPS Jaipur, Sanskar School Jaipur, St. Anselm School Pink City, Subodh Public School and Shankara Institute Of Technology, Poornima College of Engineering Jaipur, Arya College of Engineering & IT.

For the PINK CITY DESIGN CONFLUENCE 2022, the students shall present a final solution with their prototypes and an eminent jury shall select top entries for prize money upto Rs. 60000 and best ideas will be registered with i-Start Rajasthan.

The Confluence outputs will include a high-level statement and proposal to policymakers with recommendations about harnessing the power of Design to address current educational challenges, ensuring quality education and lifelong opportunities for all in the new world scenario.