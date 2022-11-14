Archies partners with CRY for Children’s Day to Aware the Education amongst Children

New Delhi, November 14, 2022: Archies, the forerunners in the social articulation industry, has partnered with Child Right & You (CRY) on the occasion of Children’s Day. Archies works with other retailers & NGOs to make life more cherishing for children. The brand’s partnership with CRY for over 4 decades has had a very positive impact in transforming the lives of children across India along with taking stand for the well-being and safety of children. On the occasion of the auspicious Children’s Day, the partnership celebrated the spirit of the day with the children from the CRY project area in Delhi.

CRY is the most trusted partner for collaboration for Children’s day and the brand has provided stationery from its collection to CRY to support the education of children from underserved communities. This will allow the brand to reach a larger audience while maintaining the purity of social expression. They have, however, been involved with NGOs for more than four decades. Archies and CRY collaborated to celebrate Children’s Day by reaching out to the children and organizing a fun-filled evening for them.

The evening saw overall participation of over 25 children, representatives from CRY & Archies participated in some productive activities to celebrate the spirit of the day.

“We at Archies have always thought that rather than reinventing the wheel ourselves, we should work with the best in class whenever possible, and association with CRY on children’s day is one of the best NGOs to work with, we are very excited to collaborate with CRY and reach on the heights of success together & We are happy to be the reason behind the smile of children from CRY project areas and on behalf of Archies we are here to support our kids to help them progress”, said Mr Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies.

The fun-led evening with the Children helped organize some fun and productive activities such as drawing competitions, puzzles/quizzes, and writing competitions for the growth and betterment of the children. Such collaborations will help strengthen the partnership between the two organizations and also the children from underserved communities.

CRY with constant support from its partners like Archies has transformed the lives of over 3 million children so far by ensuring that they have access to appropriate education, nutrition, and are protected from heinous crimes like child labour and child marriage.