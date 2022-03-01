Ariel University awards Honorary Doctorates to Mike Pence, who served as Vice-President of the United States and David Friedman, who served as United States Ambassador to Israel

On March 9th 2022, United States Vice-President Michael Pence will receive an Honorary Doctorate from Ariel University in recognition of his steadfast contributions and achievements to strengthen the United States and the State of Israel, including the United States recognition of Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the State of Israel, the opening of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem, the recognition by the United States of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, the United States recognition of the legal and historic rights of the Jewish People in Judea, Samaria, and the Golan Heights, strengthening research cooperation between Israel and the United States, and for his continuous leadership against boycotts and other divisive activities

Also receiving an Honorary Doctorate will be David Friedman, who served as United States Ambassador to Israel, in recognition of his extraordinary contributions and accomplishments in the fields of diplomacy and international relations, including the United States recognition of Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the State of Israel, the opening of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem, the recognition by the United States of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, the United States recognition of the legal and historic rights of the Jewish People in Judea, Samaria and the Golan Heights, and the forging of unprecedented agreements between Israel and its neighbors, ushering in a new era of peace, cooperation and hope for the peoples of the Middle East and North Africa.

Honoring the ceremony in their presence will be Justice Minister Gidon Sa’ar and Minister of Housing and Construction, Ze’ev Elkin who will be recognized for their efforts to promote higher education in Israel and in Ariel University. In addition, MK Ofir Akunis a friend of the University and Dr. Miriam Adelson who received an Honorary Doctorate from Ariel University in June 2021 and who together with her Husband Sheldon z”l, established Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Medical School.

Prof. Yehuda Shoenfeld, President of Ariel University stated: “We are awarding former United States Vice-President Mike Pence and former United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman with an honorary Doctorate in gratitude of their dedicated leadership of Israel’s academia, including their commitment to Ariel University. Thanks to the tireless efforts of Mike Pence and David Friedman Ariel University has substantially strengthened its academic presence in the United States. Due to their dedication, our economic and academic cooperation has increased and has benefitted new and groundbreaking research. This is an additional step in bringing Ariel University to the forefront of the cutting-edge global research”.

The ceremony will commence at 17:30 at the Dr. Reuben Hecht Library at Ariel University.