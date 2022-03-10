Ariel University Presents Honorary Doctorates to Former US Vice President Michael Pence and David Friedman Former US Ambassador to Israel

Tonight, the Ariel University campus was host to a program of milestone events for the University. The program began with the dedication of the school’s library to the memory of prominent Zionist and philanthropist, Dr. Reuven Hecht. Following this opening ceremony, the newly named Dr. Reuven Hecht Library was the awarding of Honorary Doctorates to former United States Vice-President Michael Pence and to David Friedman, the former U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

Pence opened his speech by thanking Ariel University for the warm welcome, noting that the University is known to be a world-class research institution. He continued, congratulating those present at the event, mentioning the late Sheldon Adelson and Dr. Miriam Adelson and thanking them for their remarkable contributions to America, Israel and Ariel University. “I thank and appreciate the fact that I was in the most sympathetic American administration the State of Israel has ever had, an administration that kept the promise and moved the American embassy to Jerusalem.”

In his speech, the former Vice President referenced the ongoing discussions on a new nuclear deal, promising, “If the current administration signs a new agreement with Iran, I can confidently say that the next president will be a Republican and I can say with greater confidence that the next Republican president will tear up the nuclear deal on his first day in office.”

Prior to receiving the award, the former Vice President and his wife, former Second Lady Karen Pence, visited and prayed in Hebron. It is our understanding that Pence is the most senior international leader to visit Hebron since 1967.

Vice President Pence was awarded the title in recognition of his many years of commitment and dedication to the Jewish people and for his advocacy of Zionism and of the State of Israel.

On the accomplishments of the administration in which he served, Pence shared credit, praising the evening’s other Honorary Doctorate recipient, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mr. David Melech Friedman. To quote the former Vice President, “Under the Trump-Pence Administration, with the strong leadership of Ambassador David Friedman, we made history.

For these reasons and numerous others, the former Ambassador was also presented with an Honorary Doctorate from Ariel University.

Commenting on the region and Ariel University in particular, Ambassador Friedman said, “When people think about this part of the world, they focus far too much on the problems and far too little on the solutions – even when solutions are staring them in the face. Ariel University is a solution: a solution to ignorance, a solution to intolerance, and a solution to prejudice.”

Ambassador Friedman was given the award in recognition of his outstanding contributions in the field of diplomacy. The former Ambassador was instrumental in the formulation of “Abraham Agreements,” the peace accords which ushered in a new era of cooperation and hope for the residents of the Middle East. In addition, Ambassador Friedman greatly advanced the relationship between the United States and Israel, serving as signatory for the United States to the historic Scientific and Technological Cooperation Agreement, signed on the Ariel University campus in October of 2020.

The President of Ariel University, Prof. Sheinfeld, said of the evening “It was an honor for us to award a doctorate to those who have regularly assisted the State of Israel, as well as Ariel University. The awarding of these degrees serves as a declaration of our appreciation for their actions and true friendship. “

The evening’s ceremony also included the presentation of awards to Justice Minister Gidon Sa’ar, Minister of Housing and Construction, Ze’ev Elkin, and MK Ofir Akunis. They were recognized for their efforts and dedication to advancing higher education in Israel and specifically their support of Ariel University.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar: “It is an honor to stand here tonight, and my privilege over the years to promote this essential university, set in the heart of the Land of Israel. Today, Ariel University is a thriving institution, working with universities around the world. It has over 17,000 students representing every segment of Israeli society- Jews, Arabs, new immigrants, people with special needs and more- coming to study at this great university.” Saar continued, “I congratulate Vice President Pence and Ambassador Friedman on being awarded an Honorary Doctorate. I wish to thank them for facilitating cooperation between researchers from Ariel University with research foundations in the United States.” In concluding his speech, the Minister of Justice addressed the emerging nuclear agreement, declaring “I want to say something short and clear, I hope there will be no bad agreement with Iran. But a bad agreement with Iran will not limit, in any way, our right, Israel’s right, to defend itself and our people, to protect ourselves and to protect the future of the State of Israel, it must be clear.”

Unable to attend the ceremony due to a critical government matter, fellow award recipient, Minister of Housing and Construction, Heritage and Jerusalem Affairs, Zeev Elkin, sent the following statement, “I deeply regret not being able to join you at tonight’s celebration, honoring two of Israel’s greatest friends, former vice President Pence, and former Ambassador Friedman” He continued, “Certainly, I feel honored receiving this award, but I am even more excited when I hear about the breakthroughs and achievements of Ariel University and its tremendous success. It is the realization of our shared dream. The University is so inspiring both for what it has achieved in research and academics and the challenges it had to overcome: bureaucratic procedures, resistance and threats of boycotts from around the world and unfortunately, also from home. This battle ended successfully in large part, thanks to the determination of a friend, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who at the time served as Minister of Education and successfully championed the fight for Ariel University with great determination and wisdom. I must also mention and thank the late visionary of Ariel University, its Chancellor, Yigal Cohen Orgad, who inspired me with the dream of establishing a university here in the Samarian capital.”

MK Ophir Akunis: “It is a great honor and a great privilege for me to receive this medal from Ariel University. As Minister of Science and Technology, and in any of my positions that touched on the matter, I actively promoted the University with its excellent faculty and students as an integral part of the higher education system in Israel. Israel’s future depends on a strong, independent and trailblazing academic system, of which the University of Ariel is an example and model.” As a public servant and as a minister in the Israeli government, I am proud of the increase to the University’s R&D budgets, scholarships for students and the historic STA agreement with the government of the United States, which allowed the U.S. to invest and partner with a university located in Samaria, recognizing the region as an integral part of the State of Israel.

In addition, Ariel University’s great friend and the first recipient of an Honorary Degree from the University, Dr. Miriam Adelson was in attendance. Dr. Adelson together with her husband Sheldon z”l, established Israel’s newest medical school, the Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson School of Medicine.

