Arthur D Little Innovation Challenge 2022 for 5 premier B-Schools is now open

Bangalore, September 13, 2022: Arthur D. Little (ADL), a leading management consulting firm, is organizing the Arthur D. Little Innovation Challenge 2022 this month, which will see participation from the brightest minds of the five most eminent B-Schools in India, namely IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow and Indian School of Business (ISB). The theme of this year’s challenge is “Corporate India 2050 – Build the next challenger.”

The ADL Innovation Challenge is a platform for the students of IIMA, IIMB, IIMC, IIML, and ISB to showcase their creativity and reimagine the contours of India’s next big disruptor through this national case competition. The competition involves thinking outside the box and navigating multiple rounds of problem-solving, analysis, and presenting their vision for the future of corporate India. As part of the challenge, students would also have the opportunity to interact with the firm’s global and Indian leadership to further hone their ideas.

“ADL Innovation Challenge aims to encourage India’s future business leaders to create disruptive business concepts and reimagine Corporate India in 2050,” said Barnik Chitran Maitra, Managing Partner of Arthur D. Little, India and South Asia.

The participating students will battle it out for over Rs 10 lakhs worth of prize money as well as Pre-Placement Interviews and Offer opportunities. The teams can get detailed information and register themselves from the website unstop.com. ADL held the kick-off event on 9th September, 2022 where ADL provided details of the 2022 challenge to the students of the 5 participating campuses. This year’s ADL Innovation Challenge will see the students competing in multiple case-based rounds with top teams eventually making it to the finale and presenting their ideas to the ADL leadership.

The ADL Innovation Challenge is India’s largest consulting case competition. This is the third edition of the ADL Innovation Challenge, which is being held since 2020. The previous two editions were a grand success with the participation of more than 2500 eclectic minds. After accompanying CXOs, leaders, policy-makers, and governments across the globe for more than 135 years, Arthur D. Little is excited to partner with India’s brightest minds in creating the India of tomorrow – “Corporate India 2050 – Build the next challenger”.