Artreach–KNMA Announce Teaching Fellowships 2021-22

New Delhi: The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art has been working in partnership with Artreach India since 2015. Artreach India has supported artists through annual Teaching Fellowships, to work intensively with groups of children in care. Through engaging and meaningful programmes which include a planned series of workshops, field trips and year-end exhibitions, this pioneering initiative has grown with every passing year.

With the impact of Covid 19 and the extensive lockdown in India, Artreach has shifted to an online format online since April 2020, from what was previously an in person programme. Recognizing the widening gap in education, and the on ground realities of many care homes in light of the pandemic, these programs have been crafted with care keeping in mind the especially tough year past. The care homes look after large groups of children and young adults. To meet the needs of the moment, Artreach, in partnership with KNMA, is supporting multiple artists through short term Teaching Fellowships. Open Calls for this are released periodically. The first two phases have already run successfully.

For the third phase, we invite proposals from artists to lead two Online Teaching Fellowships; two artists will be selected, to lead one separate Teaching Fellowship each.

Our partnering care homes for the programme are Karm Marg and Rainbow Homes.

Karm Marg and Rainbow Homes are Care Homes that provide housing, basic needs, education and holistic growth of children and young people whose families are unable to provide for their welfare or are off the streets. These care homes are based in and around Delhi-NCR region and are for both boys and girls. Artreach has run many years of collaborative programmes with them.