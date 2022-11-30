Asia Pacific Institute of Management, Delhi, organized a Seminar on the Need of Entrepreneurship in the Healthcare Sector

Asia Pacific Institute of Management organized a seminar on the topic Need for Entrepreneurship in the Healthcare Sector”. The aim of the seminar was to spread necessary awareness and guidance among students about the budding demand for an entrepreneurial mindset in the Healthcare sector. The TRUFEDU Bhisham Kanda Head of Distribution Pan India and Zonal Head Dharmendra Singh were the Guest speakers of the Seminar.

While Interacting with AIM students Dharmendra Singh said “I believe Entrepreneurship is the key to unlocking the potential in the Indian healthcare sector while ensuring that its social benefit reaches far and wide. Going into the future, it appears that entrepreneurship and healthcare are linked and will continue to be connected and the bonds between the two are growing deeper as business practices drive the healthcare industry into a wellness industry”. “Entrepreneurial-minded healthcare professionals are applying predictive data and analytical tools to anticipate healthcare needs in a community, ensure care is adequate and necessary, and make statistical predictions about the care that will be required next.” said Bhishma Kanda.

Dr. Sumer Singh, Director of AIM said “It is important for the faculty members to understand that building Entrepreneurship Skills in students should be on the top of the agenda in their minds to make the students successful professionals and future Entrepreneurs”.

The event culminated with a Placement drive organized for AIM Students. In the end Prof (Dr.) Prafulla Ranjan, Program Director proposed a vote of thanks to the esteemed guests for delivering a wonderful and engaging session.