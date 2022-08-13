Association of Professional Academic Institutions announces ‘APAI Pre-Counselling Fair 2022’ for aspiring Engineering & Technical Students

Kolkata, 13th August 2022: Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal (APAI) announces its Pre-Counselling for e-Admission in Engineering & Technical Education namely – ‘ APAI Pre-Counselling Fair 2022’ from August 17th to 19th, 2022 at Netaji Indoor Stadium for the students across India in a hybrid mode for the first time ever. Students can physically visit the fair and directly interact with their choice of college representatives or enjoy interacting with the college representatives on all three days from elsewhere and also book free online counselling with the college of their choice. During the announcement Press Conference on Saturday, Shri. Taranjit Singh, President APAI, Shri Satyam Roychowdhury, General Secretary APAI, VC of MAKAUT, Prof. Saikat Maitra and Shri. Alok Tibrewal, Treasurer APAI were present among the dignitaries.

Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal (APAI) brings Pre-Counselling for e-Admission in Engineering & Technical Education in Kolkata for the betterment of aspiring students who want to excel in their careers in the field of Engineering and technical studies. APAI aims to provide education with the touch of innovation that would create leaders of the nation. The exposition is supported by Higher Education Dept, Govt of West Bengal, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal and West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE). Candidates can also follow this link for on spot counselling and will also get the virtual view of the fair – https://www.apailive.com/.

During the announcement, Prof. Saikat Maitra, VC of MAKAUT said, “West Bengal is known for its practice of maintaining higher education standards and providing wings to its students in each and every field with the best of facilities possible. This is one such initiative by APAI for the aspiring pan India candidates to provide them with a chance to opt for the best college of their selection for a bright future post completion of the course.”

Sardar Taranjit Singh, President APAI said, “This is the first time we are doing the fair in hybrid mode and we have also come up with scholarship facility for 50 students everyday during the fair.”

Mr. Satyam Roy Chowdhury, General Secretary APAI said, “After a prolonged gap of two years and consequent virtual classes, students are all set to explore the best of colleges and nothing could have been a better opportunity than this platform to explore the pre-counselling sessions.”