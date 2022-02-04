Australia Overseas Education Boom 2022 – Abhinav Immigration calls for International Students



Mumbai, February 04, 2022: The year 2022 marks the beginning of the revival and reboot for the Australia Student Visa and Overseas Education Vertical. Recently, the government announced that they are lifting the limits on how long a student visa holder is permitted to work in Australia. Another announcement declared that students would be eligible for AUD 630 rebates by applying within eight weeks from January 19, 2022.

For students pursuing Master’s programs in Metropolitan areas of Australia, the duration of post-study work visas has been increased to three years from two years previously. In non-metropolitan areas, the same has been in the range of three to four years. Also, the cap of 20 hours of work per week has been removed for the international students at present, which is particularly attractive for Indian students.

All these positive changes and updates in the Australia Study Permit vertical demonstrate the country’s new age of overseas education. All overseas education aspirants are invited to grab the wonderful opportunity to study in Australia and attain loads of benefits.

President and Founder of Abhinav Immigration Services, Mr. Ajay Sharma, opined, “Australia is going through a golden phase of overseas education for international students. The pandemic had crippled the economy of the country, and now allowing international students will pave the way for economic recovery. More students will find success in this opportune year.”

There are numerous benefits of studying in Australia, such as, you can have access to International Accredited Qualifications with a world-Class education and high ranks in terms of desirability and employer activity rankings. Have Commendable international student support with a safe and welcoming environment for students. Get Post-study work opportunities for up to four years and pathways to apply for permanent residency in Australia after completing studies.