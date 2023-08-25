Author Joanne Lawrence’s New Book, Daniel the DisAbled Donkey

Seahurst, WA, August 25, 2023 – Joanne Lawrence has completed her new book, “Daniel the DisAbled Donkey”: a charming tale of a young disabled girl who quickly bonds with a young donkey born on her parent’s farm who has a disability similar to hers. Together, the two face the jeers and laughter of Janie’s peers and end up doing incredible work to impact the lives of others.

“Daniel is born disabled and meets his best friend and companion Janie,” writes Joanne. “Together they face many obstacles, prejudices and hard times. Their kindly neighbors suggest a plan for Daniel and Janie. They both work very hard alone and together and overcome those obstacles to face a wonderful and successful future.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joanne Lawrence’s engaging tale is a heartfelt journey that reveals the ridicule and obstacles disabled people often face in today’s society, oftentimes simply for existing. With vibrant artwork to help bring Lawrence’s tale to life, “Daniel the DisAbled Donkey” will help readers of all backgrounds understand the challenges disabled people must face, while discovering the incredible things that disabled people can accomplish.