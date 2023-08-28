Author LH Miller’s New Book My Little Red Wagon of Children’s Stories; Lula’s Story Time Collections

New York, NY, August 28, 2023 –LH Miller, who was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and has raised three children, has completed her new book, “My Little Red Wagon of Children’s Stories; Lula’s Story Time Collections”: a compilation of short stories designed to help teach young readers about life and valuable lessons through the format of entertaining tales that will capture their imaginations.

Miller writes, “These are stories like ‘I Saw You Today,’ where there was a young girl who had a conversation with God about the way she saw His work that day. There is ‘Cameron Finds a New Friend,’ about a city boy who moves to the country and finds a friend, a frog he names ‘Bumpy.’ ‘The Circus Comes to Town’ is about a child who goes to the circus with her family for the first time and the excitement they experienced. ‘Exploring Crooks Island’ tells of a family vacationing, boarding a pirate’s ship, and waking up the next morning on Crooks Island—a pirate’s island—where the excitement began. They called it the best vacation ever, with great fun at every turn.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, LH Miller’s new book is inspired by the author’s own children, whom she used to write stories for in order to help them learn about the world. Inventive and compelling, “My Little Red Wagon of Children’s Stories; Lula’s Story Time Collections” will help keep readers of all ages engaged and their imaginations wandering, wanting more with each turn of the page.