Axis Group of Colleges Tie up with Edu Brain Overseas To Provide Paid International Internships

The MOU was signed in the presence of DR. ASHISH MALIK, Campus Director – Axis Group of Colleges Kanpur and Edu Brain Overseas Director Mr Som Sharma and Supria Rai, Asst Director Edu Brain Overseas among others.

Axis Group of Colleges, has signed an MoU with Edu Brain Overseas for international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities for its students.

Edu Brain Overseas UAE will help students of the university during the application process, help them with paper work and timely submission of documents and offer career counselling.

Mr Som Sharma said Edu Brain Overseas and Axis Group of Colleges will aim to provide the best suited paid international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities to university students in France, UAE, Germany and US.

Edu Brain Overseas provides besr paid international internship programmes in Dubai, Singapore, France, Australia and New Zealand. It assists young professionals to acquire personal and professional skills, helps to obtain global standard training, build up a global network, and develops industry-related skill