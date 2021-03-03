B.Tech Admissions 2021 Open at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Hyderabad: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham – ranked the 4th Best Overall University in India in the 2020 National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) – has announced that admissions are open for its futuristic B.Tech. programmes that offer promising careers in Robotics and Automation, Internet of Things (IoT), Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Aerospace Technology and more.

In a first, students can now qualify for admission to Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’sengineering programmes by acing its international examination called Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE), or any of the four eligibility exams including Remote Proctored Examination (CBT or RPE) or JEE Mains 2021 or SAT or Pearson UG Entrance Examination Score (PUEE). The varsity is adhering to the JEE Mains pattern for AEEE – Engineering 2021 Centre Based Test.

The eligibility for appearing in the AEEE test is 12th class or equivalent from a recognized board with not less than 55% in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics separately, and an aggregate minimum of 60% in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Candidates seeking admission should be born on or after 1st July 2000.

AEEE 2021 will be conducted online in three phases in April, May and Junefor admissions to B.Tech. programs at four campuses of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham located at Amritapuri (Kerala), Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore. Eligible students can participate in any phase of the online/offline test to qualify for admission. The same examination is also conducted offline. The choice of the examination mode lies with the candidate.Maximum three attempts would be allowed for a student, and the best score considered for ranking.

Once a candidate clears any of the given eligibility examinations, an online counselling session will be conducted individually to discuss the prospective engineering programs available, based on the grade. Over 200 students from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham get the opportunity to study abroad each year under various programs.

For more details, please refer to the link: https://www.amrita.edu/btech