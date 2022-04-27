B. Tech in Computer Science program offered by VIT

Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) is a 4-year undergraduate professional engineering course that is the most popular course option for students who want to pursue their studies after the 12th board and is available in specializations such as B.Tech Computer Science, B.Tech Mechanical Engineering, B.Tech Biotechnology, B.Tech IT, and B.Tech Electrical Engineering, among others. It is a gateway into engineering courses in India.

B.Tech in Computer Science (CSE) involves the study of advanced software, which is extremely crucial in today’s digital world. After getting acquainted with basic engineering concepts, students pursuing a B. Tech in CSE acquire specialization in topics related to Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Information Security, Mobile Computing, Data Structure, Java Programming, and Algorithms, among others. This course comprises both theory and practical work, and it helps students with the creation, management, and updating of a database.

Eligibility criteria for B.Tech in CSE:

– The applicants must be 10+2 qualified from any recognized board.

– The applicants must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM subjects) compulsorily at the 10+2 level.

The admission process for the B.Tech CSE is to clear entrance exams taken by colleges and universities, such as VITEEE entrance exam for VIT. The job profiles after B.Tech in CSE are data analyst, software developer, game developer, networking engineer, testing engineer, database administrator, and software programmer, among others. VIT (Vellore Institute of Engineering) is one of the top B Tech Colleges for CSE course in India.

VITEEE (Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam) is a national level engineering entrance examination, which offers admission to 20 B.Tech programs at VIT campuses located in Vellore, Chennai, Amravati-AP, and Bhopal. Every year, approximately 2 lakh aspirants attempt this exam to grab one of the 5,000 available seats. Candidates have appeared in the admission process that spanned across 28 states, eight union territories, and 12 countries (Middle East, Indonesia, Nepal, Nigeria, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, UK, and Singapore) across the globe.

The placements at VIT Vellore for the Computer Science Engineering branch are extremely good, and almost the average package of CSE happens to be INR 8-9 lakhs. Companies like Google, Microsoft, TCS, Wipro, Dyte, and Cognizant have repeatedly visited the VIT campus for CSE placements. The highest CTC stood at INR 75 LPA for CSE at VIT.

VIT aims at producing computing graduates with potential, to design and develop systems involving the integration of software and hardware devices, employ innovative approaches in programming and problem solving and solving problems, create large scale software systems, and build data/computing infrastructure for an organization.