Bangalore Student Ranks 1st in JEE Mains (India Topper)

JEE Mains- 2021 result was announced on 15th September 2021. The examination was held in july-2021.
In this result, it is with great pride that we announce that Gaurab Das (APP NO: 210310003516) of our institution, Narayana IIT Academy, Sahakar Nagar is the All India 1ST rank holder and also the topper from Karnataka.
In this concern, The Narayana Educational Institution Directors, Dr. P.Sindhura Narayana & Puneeth Kottapa, Core Dean B.V.Nagaraju, AGM Syam Kumar congratulated the students and staff for their dedicated hard work and success.