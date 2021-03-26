Become an expert in Data Science with the following Pan-India courses offered

Data science is one of the hottest professions of the decade, and the demand for data scientists who can analyze data and communicate results to inform data driven decisions has never been greater.

Data scientists are highly educated – 88% have at least a Master’s degree and 46% have PhDs – and while there are notable exceptions, a very strong educational background is usually required to develop the depth of knowledge necessary to be a data scientist. To become a data scientist, you could earn a Bachelor’s degree in Computer science, Social sciences, Physical sciences, and Statistics. The most common fields of study are Mathematics and Statistics (32%), followed by Computer Science (19%) and Engineering (16%). A degree in any of these courses will give you the skills you need to process and analyze big data.

But while the skillset grows more desirable, the supply of workers with the correct skills isn’t sufficient — making data science skills among the most in-demand hard skills according to LinkedIn’s research.

Thankfully, there are plenty of online learning opportunities to help you prepare for a career in data science, whether it’s a course that helps you master a specific skill or an intensive year-long program that helps you jump up the ladder in your current role.

Below are a few of the most popular data science options for you which offer online, Masters, Professional certificates and individual courses.

IntelliPaat’s Data scientist Master’s program in collaboration with IBM

This training program offered in collaboration with IBM lets learners gain proficiency in Data Science with Python, Machine Learning, AI, Deep Learning, Big Data Hadoop, Spark, Tableau Desktop, etc with 24*7 support. This program comprises 10+ courses, 53+ industry-specific projects, and 232 Hours of online instructor-led training with a CAPSTONE project. Learners will get access to the IBM course and earn a certificate from IBM.

The best part of this course is that learners have lifetime access to attend multiple batches and keep themselves abreast with technology updates. This course also provides career assistance which includes resume preparation, mock interviews.

GreatLearning Data Scientist program in collaboration with Great Lakes

Designed for freshers and young professionals exploring rewarding careers in Data Science. With Python, SQL, Tableau, Data Science and Machine Learning tools & techniques and its applications. They teach through immersive lectures delivered by our expert faculty in a classroom. Great Lakes faculty have been ranked among India’s Top Data Science academicians.

UpGrad Data Scientist Masters program in collaboration with Liverpool John Moores University

Any specialization can be chosen regardless of background. The program caters to: Engineers, Marketing & Sales Professionals, Freshers, Data Professionals, Domain Experts, Software & IT Professionals. They teach Statistics, Predictive Analytics using Python, Machine Learning, Data Visualization, Big Data Analytics, etc

Simplilearn’s Data Scientist Master’s Program in Collaboration with IBM

This course offered in joint collaboration introduces students to integrated blended learning, equipping them with expertise in both Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. This advanced course in Data Science will make students industry-ready for skills in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science and consequently render them job-ready. This Data Science certification training provides hands-on exposure to key technologies including R, Python, Machine Learning, Tableau, Hadoop, and Spark via live interaction with practitioners, practical labs, and industry projects.

Coursera Data Scientist Program in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University

In this course you will get an introduction to the main tools and ideas in the data scientist’s toolbox. The course gives an overview of the data, questions, and tools that data analysts and data scientists work with. There are two components to this course. The first is a conceptual introduction to the ideas behind turning data into actionable knowledge. The second is a practical introduction to the tools that will be used in the program like version control, markdown, git, GitHub, R, and RStudio.

You can pursue your data science learning plan online, which can be a flexible and affordable option. Best of all, these online courses include lecture videos, live office hour sessions, and opportunities to collaborate with other learners from all around the world, giving you the chance to ask questions and build teamwork skills just like you would on campus.