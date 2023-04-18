Ben-Gurion University invites applications for its one-year MBA International Program 2023-2024

April 17, 2023: Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel is now inviting applications for its one-year MBA International Program for the upcoming academic year.

The MBA International Program is offered by BGU’s Guilford Glazer Faculty of Business and Management, Israel’s first and only Business school to be granted EQUIS accreditation (most comprehensive accreditation system for business and management schools). The program offers the opportunity to earn an MBA together with an impactful work internship experience within one year.

The one-year English-language MBA program is an integrative study program which is geared toward international and Israeli students seeking MBA degrees especially emphasizing innovation. A student cohort from a variety of personal and academic backgrounds enriches the learning experience through a multicultural and diverse environment.

The MBA International Program offers a fixed MBA curriculum comprising core and advanced courses in the major business disciplines, with an integrated focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and social enterprise. The program’s themes are woven into the curriculum throughout the year, both inside and outside the classroom.

Program delivery

The one-year study program is taught completely in English and couples a rigorous theoretical and practical academic program with extracurricular opportunities that serve to enrich the MBA learning experience.

Admission Cycle:

Application Deadline: 31 July 2023

Course Start Date: 15 October 2023

Admission Requirements:

· Bachelor’s degree, GMAT or GRE.

· **Professional or International Experience is an advantage.

Tuition: appx USD 12,000

How to Apply: Complete the online application form here: https://bgumanagement.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0Ncxwt0mntTSN6u

The University will contact the student, once they have the details.