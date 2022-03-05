Ben-Gurion University of the Negev invites applications for a Summer Program in Data Mining and Business Intelligence

March 5th, 2022: The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) is now inviting applications for its unique Data Mining and Business Intelligence Summer Program.

Data Mining and Business Intelligence focuses on automatic data analysis and the extraction of information and knowledge. Over the last few years, data mining has become a crucial factor in the competitive environment and serves organizations as all levels, from operational decisions to the improvement of strategic planning.

BGU’s summer program in data mining and business intelligence will meet the obvious need for academic training in big data, business intelligence and data mining methods, especially for cyber security enhancement. The purpose of the program is to provide both theoretical and practical knowledge, including tools, on data mining.

Program delivery

The program offers two academic courses (each for 3 credits), where students learn the basic tools of data mining and the utilization of machine learning techniques for solving cybersecurity problems. The final project corresponds with the course materials and contributes to the practical experience component. In addition, students will take part in professional field trips to leading companies, in order to enhance their understanding of data mining and cybersecurity. The program will be taught entirely in English.

Admission Cycle:

Application deadline: March 20, 2022

Courses dates: July 10 – August 4, 2022

Admission Requirements:

Students in their third year of undergraduate studies (and higher) or at any stage of their graduate studies in Information Systems Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Communication Engineering, Data Science, Applied Mathematics, Statistics and Industrial Engineering & Management with Robotics or Information Systems track. The student must have a GPA of at least 82 or 3.0.

English proficiency required.

Personal Laptop (Windows OS).

Programming experience – advantage.

Background in Cybersecurity- advantage.

All applications will be evaluated by the admissions committee.

Tuition:

Application Fee – $60 (Non-refundable)

Tuition – $3400*

Tuition includes academic credit certificates, accommodations, health insurance, professional field trips. Does not include airfare, meals & personal expenses.

Scholarships: Scholarships are available for outstanding students.

How to Apply: Please visit our online application form at: https://www.tfaforms.com/399172

For more information visit BGU website: https://join.bgu.ac.il/cybersecurityatbgu/.