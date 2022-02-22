Ben-Gurion University of the Negev invites applications for the Sustainable Agricultural Solutions Summer Program

New Delhi, February 22, 2022: The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) is now inviting outstanding students interested in agricultural and environmental processes in arid regions to register for a unique course on Sustainable Agricultural Solutions International Summer Course at its Sde Boker Campus.

The program is aimed to provide students access to cutting-edge knowledge and technologies related to agricultural practices. The course is built with the integrated academic perspective of improving food and water use worldwide, in face of global climate changes.

The summer program offers the opportunity to explore a combination of both basic and applied research in agricultural and environmental topics during frontal lessons, practical aspects of the topics and integration between them.

Program delivery

The course is composed of three tracks: soil and irrigation; plants under abiotic stress; and aquaculture. The combination of field and laboratory work will provide hands-on experiences that will be presented by the students in a concluding seminar. The program includes cultural events during which students will have the opportunity to socialize with local students and weekly tours to discover Israeli culture and history. The program will be taught entirely in English.

Admission Cycle:

Application deadline: March 13, 2022

Notification of acceptance: April 13, 2022

Courses dates: June 30 – August 4, 2022

Admission Requirements: This course is open to registered B.Sc., M.Sc., and Ph.D. students.

Tuition: $ 2,000.

Accommodation:

The students will be provided with meals and high-quality accommodations (with kitchenettes and bathrooms) upon a $ 200 returnable deposit.

Scholarships: Indian students may apply for a scholarship – whereby a non-refundable $ 300 tuition cost will be paid by the participant.

How to Apply: Interested students should submit the linked registration form, a letter of intent, a B.Sc. or M.Sc. grade transcripts, a brief CV and two recommendation letters Dr. Natalie De Falco at: agricourse@post.bgu.ac.il

For more information and registration form please visit: https://in.bgu.ac.il/en/bidr/FAAB/Pages/Summer-course.aspx