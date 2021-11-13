Ben-Gurion University opens applications process for Master’s in Materials Engineering

New Delhi: The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel has now opened the applications process for its M.Sc.in Materials Engineering

The program is led by BGU’s Department of Materials Engineering and provides access to exceptional facilities and state-of-the-art equipment.

The aim of the M.Sc. program in Materials Engineering is to provide students with expertise and advanced knowledge in their selected field of specialization. M.Sc. students carry out advanced research supervised by an expert faculty member. Students graduating with an M.Sc. degree are qualified for senior R&D positions in the industry and can continue towards Ph.D. studies. In particular, M.Sc. studies can be extended to Ph.D. studies in a combined track such that the thesis exam serves also as the Ph.D. candidacy exam.

Program delivery:

The M.Sc. program is a two-year thesis track program.

Admission Cycle:

Applications are now being accepted for Spring Semester 2022.

Course dates:

Spring semester dates: February 27th, 2022- June 24th, 2022

Application deadline: Rolling admission

Admission Requirements:

· B.Sc. degree in Materials Engineering or in closely related fields from an accredited institution, at a minimum GPA of 80/100 according to the Israeli grading system.

· TOEFL score of at least 85/120 or the equivalent score in an internationally recognized English proficiency exam is required. The English proficiency requirement is waived for applicants who received their B.Sc. degree in a program taught in English.

· GRE is recommended but not required.

· Prior to applying to the M.Sc. program, the applicant should contact a potential advisor from the Department. In order to assist you in finding an advisor, please visit Scholars@BGU.

Tuition: Tuition is approximately $5,000 (US) per year.

Scholarship: Outstanding students may be eligible for scholarships, which cover tuition fees and provide living expenses.

How to Apply: Complete the online application form here and submit all the supporting documentation.