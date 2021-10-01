Ben-Gurion University welcomes applications for M.Sc. in Industrial Engineering and Management

New Delhi: The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israelis inviting applications for its M.Sc. in Industrial Engineering and Management.

The program is lead by BGU’s department of Industrial Engineering and Management (IEM) with setgoals- to lead in applied and theoretical research both in Israel and abroad, to provide top education for students and to serve the community in the various IEM domains.

IEM is an interdisciplinary profession geared to analyze, design and manage complex systems, using multidisciplinary approaches in both research and education. Beyond exploring and teaching IEM applications traditionally used by manufacturing and service organizations, the IEM Department strives to conduct advanced research, as well as to train undergraduate (B.Sc.) and graduate (M.Sc. and Ph.D.) students to use such methods as system analysis, statistics, economics and management, in such diverse areas as high-tech and low-teach, robotics, information systems, business analytics, data science, healthcare services, transportation, communication, ergonomics, and natural resources.

Program delivery:

The M.Sc. program is a two year thesis track program.

Admission Cycle:Applications now being accepted for 2022

Course dates: Autumn (Fall) semester dates: October 17th, 2021 – January 14th, 2022

Spring semester dates: February 27th, 2022- June 24th, 2022

Application deadline:Rolling admission

Admission Requirements:

• B.Sc. degree in Industrial Engineering and Management or in closely related fields from an accredited institution at a minimum GPA of 80/100 (according to the Israeli grading system) .

• TOEFL score of at least 85/120 or the equivalent score in an internationally recognized English proficiency exam is required. The English proficiency requirement is waived for applicants who received their B.Sc. degree in a program taught in English.

• GRE is recommended but not required.

• An international applicant should contact a potential advisor from the Industrial Engineering and Management department prior to applying to the M.Sc. program. In order to assist you in finding an advisor, please visit Scholars@BGU

Tuition: Tuition is approximately $5,000 (US) per year.

Scholarship:Outstanding students may be eligible for scholarships, which cover tuition fees and provide living expenses.

How to Apply:Complete the online application form here and submit all the supporting documentation: https://bgu4u.bgu.ac.il/pls/scwp/!app.gate?app=reg&f=1&d=2&lang=en

For more information, please visit https://in.bgu.ac.il/en/engn/iem/Pages/default.aspx