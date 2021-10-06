Bengal Senior Team Gets Full Sponsorship from Kab to Participate In the Kio Nationals

The only authentic Karate Association in West Bengal, Karate Do Association of Bengal (KAB), organized the long awaited event of the Association after the Covid19 pandemic, the West Bengal State Senior Karate Do Championship on 19th September 2021 at the Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management in Panihati (Kolkata). KAB is a member of Karate India Organisation (KIO) and Bengal Olympic Association (BOA). KIO is a member of World Karate Federation (WKF) and Asian Karate Federation (AKF).

The event witnessed around 150 selected players from all districts of West Bengal, and all the players were allowed to compete under the strict and cautious Covid19 protocols set by the Authorities. Not only the players, the officials, referees, judges were found wearing masks and kept proper social distancing from each other. The 2 year long awaited event began with the Opening Ceremony, followed by the speeches of the Guests, Dance performances, Karate demonstration and declaration of the Championship “open”.

In his welcome speech, the dynamic President of KAB, Hanshi Premjit Sen, said about the efforts of all the players and coaches of Bengal, which made everyone to comeback after the pandemic. He thanked all the organizers, district affiliates and all EC members of KAB for believing in each other and staying calm amidst all odds. He added that, inspite of the pandemic; KAB has organized various karate training webinars by world class coaches and also free tournaments, awarding cash prizes to the winners. He also added that, players should not learn by only watching videos on YouTube, but do practical training, and most importantly don’t stop training, because, at the end only one’s performances speaks.

He also announced that all those players from Bengal who will qualify for the Nationals will be given a full sponsorship from KAB for their participation. This announcement created a spark and the jovial and enthusiastic faces turned into a wonderful sporting extravaganza, where everyone competed in true sporting spirits. He also said that, KAB has always performed tremendously in the Nationals and also International level official tournaments, and he expects the same this time too, as KAB always believes in performance.

The General Secretary of KAB, Kyoshi Joydeb Mondal, lauded all the players for waiting patiently for two years for this Championship to happen. He thanked all the members of KAB for believing in each other and staying calm amidst all the odds. Amongst the EC members of KAB, Shihan Manotosh Kar, Shihan Subhas Mitra and Shihan Paresh Kumar Mishra, were also present in the dais as Guests.

The Tournament was conducted by Asian Karate Federation (AKF) level Referees and Judges, headed by Sensei Bappaditya Nandi and his team, which includes Sensei Taraknath Sardar, Sensei Subir Mazumder and other renowned National level Referees and Judges.

The Guests also appreciated the efforts of Sensei Dipak Kumar Shaw and Sensei Prasenjit Das, for their hard work in conducting this championship.

The players showed some extraordinary prowess when the event began. Rizong Tamang grabbed the Gold Medal in the Male Senior Kata Category whereas, Debanjali Karmakar bagged the Gold Medal in the Senior Female Kata Category.

Ranadeep Sarkar (-55kgs), Nirmalya Das (-60kgs), Pijush Das (-67kgs), Rony Bahadur Sunar (-75kgs), Arghatan Das (-84kgs) and Tanmoy Dutta (+84kgs) were the Champions in their respective categories of Senior Male Kumite Category.

Ishika Shaw (-50kgs), Soma Das (-55kgs), Putul Kumari (-61kgs) and Alolika Das (+68kgs) won Gold Medals in their various categories of Senior Female Kumite Category.

All the players, officials, judges and referees were gifted with a T-Shirt from the Association, whereas,, the players were awarded with Medals and Certificates. KAB always looks forward to serve and help the players and coaches always in the future, for their betterment, development and upliftment.