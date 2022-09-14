Bengaluru girl Shrisha wins the essay-writing competition organized for the kids of SOS Children’s Village, Bengaluru

Bengaluru 14 Sep 22, Bondrich Aviation and Chipsan Aviation organized an essay writing for the children from SOS Children’s Village (Bengaluru) with prize money of 50,000 and a free helicopter ride to the winner on the topic of “The Importance of Air Ambulance Services In India” to celebrate International Literacy Day.

Competition was held on September 8th 2022. The event was organized to spread awareness about air ambulances in the country and promote the spirit of creative writing amongst children. The participants were encouraged to let their creative juices flow and express their views about the importance of air ambulance services in the country. Out of several entries, Shrisha was awarded the winner and was felicitated in public during the event.

With this event, Bondrich Aviation and Chipsan Aviation aim at appreciating the efforts put in by young creative minds and promoting the need for education across the country.