Between a Rock and a Hard Place now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback and eBook editions of Between a Rock and a Hard Place by Canadian author Johanna van Zanten. This World War II thriller is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

Between a Rock and a Hard Place is set in The Netherlands during World War II. Jacob van Noorden is a military policeman with a wife and two children, and a third on the way, just assigned his first job as chief of a crew in a rural town, close to the German border. When the German army invades and moves through his town, Jacob and his crew have no defense. Jacob is forced to deal with the increasingly disastrous events of the Nazi regime’s occupation. He learns that every action he takes, no matter how well-intentioned, has enormous, long-lasting consequences for those around him.

Kirkus Reviews calls Between a Rock and a Hard Place “A captivating look at the cultural divisions that existed in the Netherlands during World War II.” Historian and Novelist Helen Schrader says “The book makes a contribution to human understanding of fascist regimes and the havoc they play with moral and legal codes. Even more effectively than horror stories from the concentration camps, it shows us the kind of choices average citizens for forced to face under fascist regimes—and should be read as a warning to us all.”

Between a Rock and a Hard Place, 428 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-281-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com

