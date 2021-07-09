Betwixt gripping Covid-19, Students unite to raise funds by E-media fest: Esperanza 2.0

Siliguri, 09 July 2021: Inspiria Knowledge Campus yet again extends its support to the students for hosting Esperanza 2.0: a National E-media Fest, an initiative by Inspiria TV (a student-run media platform, helping build budding media professionals). Inspiria supports this cause for a better tomorrow & following its prime goal: To Help Educate! Inspiria TV is traipsing to unite the young minds through the event and unleash young talents making youth believe in their potential.

The event strives to raise funds for education with the help of unleashing talent in the midst of virtual burnout. Every amount collected from the registrations & donations will be used towards helping in education funding of an individual.

In the midst of COVID 19, the education sector has rather seen a drastic overturn changing the norms of education. With the entire world switching to the online mediums the students were now deprived of the privilege to enter their physical classrooms and were confined to their digital screens. This has not only affected the physical health of the students but their mental health as well. In such times, Inspiria Knowledge Campus has strived to bring disruption, not only in the lives of the students, but also the citizens of the entire country. The institution has not laid back during the tough times, thereby standing strong with it’s need of the hour CSR activities. Some of the notable activities are:

● InCov app- An app designed to help doctors manage data of their Covid 19 patients.

● Vaccination Drive for students, faculties & family members

● Support to Health Care Workers

● Free Food Distribution to Covid Patients

Esperanza 2.0 is an addition to the list. Students from all over the country will converge virtually over interactive sessions with eminent speakers and 10 gripping events like Photography, Short film, Art, Fashion and Beauty, Dance, Singing, Poetry, Speak your mind out, PR and Communication. Eminent personalities like Mr. Anirban Bhattacharya (Writer & Producer, Saavdhan India & Author), Bharat Bhushan ( Editor, Brut India), Lydia Walters (Winner of Skulls & Roses, Amazon Prime), Gauri Niketan (Director, PACT), Nandgopal (Chief Editor, Indian Express) and many more from the industry joining us.

Event link: https://www.inspiria.tv/esperanza/

Talking about the event Esperanza 2.0, Mr. Atul Gupta, Managing Trustee, Inspiria Knowledge Campus says “The youths are the pillars of tomorrow & their involvement in such noble initiatives will shape the nation towards a humanitarian tomorrow. The college has taken several initiatives towards education crowdfunding, through events like Youth Run & Airtel Run For Education; and Esperanza 2.0 sets itself towards a similar goal. We feel proud to extend our support to the students towards conducting Esperanza 2.0. The institute welcomes every student, audience, judges, speakers & individuals associated with it across the nation.”

Speaking on this initiative, the Organising Committee states “We believe the young mind can deliver the best to another young mind, for a better cause, for collaborative and unified growth, where students unite to help their fellow friends. Students can best understand other students, and what could be a better moment than watching the very future of the nation taking an initiative and changing the present by helping to educate the youth of the nation.”

Esperanza is back to fight the second wave of coronavirus with the second wave of hope. In this time of grey sunshine wrapping us, Inspiria.tv has initiated a ray of hope to help all stay motivated with a purposeful motive and it gives us immense pleasure, as we are receiving participation from across the country.