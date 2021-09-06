BeyondSkool onboards Zeenat Bandukwala as the Chief Academic Officer

BeyondSkool, an EdTech platform focussing on IQ+CQ+EQ, today announced onboarding Zeenat Bandukwala as a Chief Academic Officer. In her new role, Zeenat will be heading the academics at BeyondSkool and will be responsible for the core curriculum along with the student and teacher impact.

With more than 10 years of experience in the education sector, Zeenat has extensive experience in creating curriculums, assessments and teacher training programs. She also has vast experience in undertaking qualitative research. After joining Teach for India as a fellow, Zeenat in her capacity as program manager and senior program manager led a group of fellows to achieve insurmountable outcomes in their classrooms. She also planned curriculum and training plans for 7,000 students and 200 fellows in Mumbai.

Talking about her new role, Zeenat Bandukwala, Chief Academic Officer BeyondSkool, said, “There is a lot that we can do for children in the education space, and curriculum and teachers are the only way to do it. In the near future, we will have a curriculum which caters to students of all grades. This can be a whole different space: when children are young they require exposure to different topics and spaces when they are older they begin to show aptitudes for different arenas and want to specialise. This is when depth starts playing a huge role.

Impact and measuring how our kids are actually growing is also something we will be diving into more – behaviours are harder to evaluate, but ensuring our children grow on these is what we need to do so their development is holistic.

”

Talking about onboarding Zeenat, Payal Gaba, CEO and Founder, Beyondskool, said, “We are very happy to have Zeenat join our leadership team. Her excellence in academics and student-first approach while designing the curriculum is already creating a huge impact for BeyondSkool in the market. She will focus on building the core curriculum and the student and teacher impact.”

Before joining BeyondSkool, Zeenat was working with a non-profit organization Cafe Arpan as Senior Consultant. Other companies in her portfolio include UnLtd India, Road Not Taken and The Nielsen Company.