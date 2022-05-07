Bhartiya Skill Development Universityconfers Degrees to its 236 studentsfor Skill Development in its 1st Convocation Ceremony

Jaipur, 7th May 2022: Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU)held its first Convocation today at its campus in Mahindra World City Jaipur in a celebratory and graceful manner. 221 graduates of B. Voc, 10 graduates of M. Voc, and 5 of Ph.D. totaling 236 graduands were conferred with degrees in their respective skill areas. BSDU was established under the visionary leadership of Dr. Rajendra Kumar Joshi and Mrs. Ursula Joshi and has made a mark for itself in the short span of its existence.

Chief Guest of the event, Prof Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recounted his meeting with Dr. Joshi and Mrs. Joshi during his earlier visit to the University and heartily appreciated their strenuous and dedicated efforts in fostering skill development in India. He also hoped that other Universities in the country will also raise their level to match that of BSDU. He further desired that all types of skills will be given due weightage and the students will be given more freedom of choice following the spirit of the National Education Policy.

The event also witnessed the brightest and the best-performing graduates being conferred with ‘Dr. Rajendra Kumar Joshi Gold Medal’ and ‘RUJCT Gold Medal’ for their excellence in academic performance.

Dr. Achintya Choudhury, President, BSDU presented a report on the activities of the University and addressed the graduating students: “The competence and confidence you have earned from your education and training at this University will certainly enable and empower you to meet the challenges ahead. There will be changes in the road ahead and you need to remain a lifelong learner to negotiate those changes and challenges in the professional life”.

BSDU follows the model of education based on the Swiss Dual System of Skill Training. BSDU has an amazing and state-of-the-art infrastructure with machinery and equipment procured from the best manufacturers all across the globe and has a concept of one-student – one machine for delivering its skill training. The students also spend alternate semesters in the industry for ‘on-the-job training’ and internship.

BSDU students performed brilliantly in the National CompetitionofIndia Skills 2021 held in Bangalore and Delhi,in January 2022. Seven of BSDU’s students were awarded for their excellence in skill in this national competition and some of them will represent the country in the upcoming World Skills Competition 2022 in Shanghai, China. Interestingly, one student, Pooja Jangid has been chosen to be the skilled ‘Woman-Power’ in Renewable EnergyTechnology; and many such students are paving the way to get skilled in the industries where skilled human resources are in demand.

The convocation also witnessed the presence of Mr. Jayant Joshi, Chief Functionary, RUJCT; Dr. Sangeetha Noval, Registrar, BSDU, and the members of the Board of Management & Academic Council of BSDU.