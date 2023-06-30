BIPF felicitates recipients of Prof Ghanashyam Dash Scholarship (PGDS) 2022

Bhubaneswar, 30th June 2023: Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) felicitated the recipients of ‘Professor Ghanashyam Dash Scholarship for Higher Education’ (PGDS). Every year, six meritorious students, pursuing professional degree in engineering, medicine and liberal arts, receive this prestigious scholarship. The selected candidates get 90% of the academic fee and eligible expenses for 4 year course amounting up to Rs. 6 Lakhs per recipient.

In the academic year 2022-2023, three recipients have qualified for pursuing engineering at IITs, Ankit Jha-IIT Mumbai, Aditya Narayan Rout-IIT Delhi and Anisha Samantray-IIT Roorkee. While three other recipients pursuing degree courses are Rohan Rupam-NIT Rourkela, Prakash Kumar Sahoo-VSSUT Burla and Badal Kumar Sahu MKCG Medical College, Berhampur.

Instituted in 2005 by IMFA, this scholarship is named after renowned historian Late Prof. Ghanashyam Dash, father of late Mrs. Ila Panda; is to provide equal opportunity through financial assistance to meritorious students’ to facilitate higher education.

Since 2016, BIPF has taken over the mantle of this scholarship and has now added a new dimension by introducing a meaningful segment for mentorship program “UTSAAH”. All recipients will be mentored by the executives from within IMFA’s Employee Volunteer Scheme. “UTSAAH” will provide students with counselling, moral support, strengthening academic focus, identify their inner potential, networking opportunity and unleash their capability for a well-planned trajectory.