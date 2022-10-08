BMS Educational Trust set ups Department of Machine Learning & CoE in AI & ML at BMSCE campus

Bengaluru : BMS College of Engineering (BMCSE) and BMS Institute of Technology and Management (BMSIT&M), managed by BMS Educational Trust, one of the highest-ranking Engineering colleges in Karnataka, has set up its first of its kind Department of Machine Learning and Karnataka’s first BS Narayan Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The center was inaugurated in the presence of the Chief guest – Dr. Devesh Vatsa, Air Vice Marshal, Awardee of Vishishta SEVA Medal, Commandant, Software Development Institute, Indian Air Force, Bengaluru, Presided by Sri Aviram Sharma, Chairman, BMSIT&M and Trustee, BMSET Guest of Honor – Prof. S Sadagopan, Chairman BoG, IIITDM – Kancheepuram & Prof. Pradip K Das, Professor, Dept of CSE, IIT Guwahati, Assam, along with dignitaries including Dr. B S Ragini Narayan, Donor Trustee & Member Secretary, BMS Educational Trust, Dr. P Dayananda Pai, Chairman, BMSCE & Life Trustee, BMS Educational Trust, Sri Gautham V Kalathur, Chief Technical Officer, BMSET.

The Department of Machine Learning, BMSCE poised to be the youngest branch in the 75+ years old Engineering college, will focus on teaching and research in the domains of Deep Learning, Data Mining, Big Data and Natural Language Processing. This self-contained department comprises of all necessary facilities that every student need including well-furnished and ventilated, centrally air-conditioned, state-of-the-art classrooms affixed with SENSES smartboards with all educational software.

The B S Narayan Center of Excellence (CoE) in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning established by BMSET, with an investment of INR 2.5 cr will provide platform incubation support & AI-based entrepreneurship and will foster dynamic industry-academic synergy for AI adoption, impactful projects with industry & government. The CoE will have an independent NVIDIA DGX A100 Server – the first in any engineering college in Karnataka. The NVIDIA DGX A100 Server is the world’s first purpose-built system for deep learning and accelerated analytics that can deliver performances of 56 instances in parallel without any deterioration. It is configured with fully integrated hardware, Deep Learning software and development tools. With third generation NVIDIA Tensor Cores that provides a huge performance boost, this A100 GPU can efficiently scale up to the thousands or, with Multi-Instance GPU, be allocated as seven smaller, dedicated instances to accelerate workloads of all sizes.

The Department of Machine Learning, BMSCE also launched the Dept. Students’ Club & ACM Students’ Chapter, an initiative to unite the computing fraternity of BMSCE under one platform.

Candidates with valid 2nd PUC/12th Std/Diploma or Equivalent Examination qualifications and appropriate ranking in the KCET/COMEDK/DCET competitive examination rankings are eligible for admission in the Department of Machine Learning at BMSCE.

Delighted on the establishment of the Department and CoE on AI and ML, Sri Aviram Sharma, Chairman, BMSIT&M & Trustee said, “I am delighted that at BMSCE, we have successfully set up the Department of Machine Learning and Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning which is Karnataka’s first of its kind. Undoubtedly, both these establishments will create an ecosystem of building a community of using the digital data for better and future applications, and to help the students learn to utilize their knowledge for upgrading the data-driven world.”