boAt collaborates with Slam Out Loud





New Delhi, May 24, 2023: boAt – India’s #1 audio and wearable brand collaborated with Slam Out Loud, a non-profit working to bring & use the transformational power of the arts to build Creative Confidence among children, especially in disadvantaged communities. Through their philosophy of #DoWhatFloatsYourboAt, boAt aims to support self-aware and ambitious young people who challenge the norm in pursuing their passions.

boAt has supported the Jijivisha Fellowship which is designed on the Socio-Emotional Learning (SEL) education system. The purpose is to enable individuals to find their voice for creative expression through the transformative power of the arts. The meaningful step by boAt will support the creative expression of ~3,000 children and ~25 artists and educators as part of the Jijivisha Fellowship, and a School of Open Learning curriculum that has the potential to reach ~5 million children in one year.

The Jijivisha Fellowship is a full-time, year-long, paid fellowship programme run by Slam Out Loud. Fellows are placed as socio-emotional learning (SEL) facilitator in low-income private schools in India. The Fellows inculcate creative confidence skills in children, a combination of Socio-Emotional Learning (SEL) and 21st-century skills by leveraging art forms such as poetry, visual art, storytelling, and theatre.

Commenting on the collaboration, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder & CMO, boAt said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Slam Out Loud with an aim of leveraging the power of arts to incubate changemakers for tomorrow by ensuring Socio-Emotional Learning for all. With this initiative, we intend to support the children from under-resourced communities to dream big and achieve them with the best skills, and we continue shaping these communities by encouraging them to Do what floats their boAt.” Jigyasa Labroo, CEO, and co-founder, Slam Out Loud, said, “Encouraging students to access their imagination, make discoveries, and learn about concepts such as climate change, gender, and social justice through the arts is important in building life skills. This is especially critical for children from under-resourced communities who don’t have access to conventional school resources to express themselves and find their voice. As we continue to empower individuals through arts and SEL, we envision working with partners such as boAt to make arts based SEL accessible to youth across the cities we are present.”

Imagine Marketing (parent company of boAt) collaborated with Slam Out Loud as part of their corporate social responsibility for the FY 2022-23.