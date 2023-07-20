Bond University from Queensland Establishes Key Partnership with UPES in India

India, 20, July 2023: Bond University, a leading Queensland-based institute known for its commitment to innovation and global education, recently signed an MoU with India’s UPES-University of Tomorrow. This partnership between the two universities opens a pathway for UPES students enrolled in the BBA undergraduate program to transfer credits and pursue their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at Bond University.

In accordance with this collaboration, the students from UPES who completed their two years of study will have the exclusive possibility to finish their academic career at Bond University in two more years and earn a degree from the institution. This MoU was facilitated by Trade & Investment Queensland, demonstrating their commitment and vision to strengthen educational ties between Queensland and India.

Mr. Abhinav Bhatia, Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner-South Asia at Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ), expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “At Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ), we’re thrilled to witness the solidification of a transformative partnership between Bond University and UPES. This alliance mirrors the strength and durability of the bond that Australia and India share, fortified by the recently signed Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement. As we look ahead, education emerges as the bedrock upon which this dynamic relationship will evolve. Our commitment at TIQ is to foster environments that bring together globally recognized institutions like Bond University and UPES, acting as a beacon for future collaborative endeavours in academia and beyond.”

By studying at Bond University, Indian students will not only receive a high-quality education but also benefit from the vibrant multicultural environment and industry connections that Bond University offers.

Mr. Makarand Parulkar, Faculty Business Director – Bond University commented on this collaboration, “I am thrilled to announce our proud partnership with UPES as one of our key collaborators in India. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to fostering academic excellence and providing exceptional opportunities for students. Through student articulation programs, research collaborations, and mutual visits, we aim to enrich the educational experiences of both our students and faculties, facilitating knowledge exchange and cultural understanding. I am grateful for the support of Trade and Investment Queensland in bringing this partnership to fruition and look forward to welcoming students from UPES to the vibrant campus of Bond University in Australia.”

UPES is recognized for its specialized programs in sectors such as energy, engineering, management, law, and design. Through this partnership, UPES students will gain access to Bond University’s extensive academic resources, cutting-edge facilities, and expertise across various disciplines, broadening their perspectives and enriching their educational journey.

Dr Sheetal Khanka – Head Department of International Affairs, UPES stated, “We are excited about the partnership with Bond University. The MoU will facilitate the students to be part of two world-class academic institutions across two continents. The progression opportunity for our Global BBA students ensures that students have an enriching educational journey through the opportunity of international exposure. Thanks to the faculty and international team at Bond University for their constant support. The two universities will work towards creating valuable opportunities for students and faculty.”

This partnership between Bond University and UPES strengthens the academic ties between India and Australia, and it highlights both universities’ dedication to promoting international education and fostering global talent. Through this collaboration, students will have the unique opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of different cultures, broaden their perspectives, and develop a global mindset.