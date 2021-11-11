Booming Bulls to hire 20 new recruits for its five hybrid locations

India: A stock market training institute, Booming Bulls Academy, today announced that it is hiring up to 20 new employees for its hybrid centres across five cities in India. A total of four new employees will be hired for each hybrid centre located in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. The academy plans to recruit two Admission Counsellor, one Center Head (Manager), and a Trainer for all its five locations.

Each job role comes with a unique set of responsibilities. Like the Admissions Counsellor will be responsible for explaining admission procedures and courses offered to the prospective students via phone calls, emails, and face-to-face meetings. He/she has to support the students throughout the admission process by answering their queries and helping them to complete the required documents. The person is also required to maintain the target metrics by converting prospective students into confirmed admission and reviewing the student applications for eligibility and academic qualification. In addition to various other responsibilities, he/she is responsible for building a broad knowledge of Academy admission activities and guidelines.

The academy is also planning to bring onboard a Center Head (Manager) who will be responsible for leading a team of experienced academic counsellors. Working as a frontline manager, he/she will be responsible to manage, hiring, train and ramping a team of highly talented Sales Development Representatives/Academic Counselors. The Manager will also have to generate new business for the organization with a focus on brand building and collaborations for business promotions and so on.

In addition to the Admission Counsellor and Center Head (Manager), a Trainer will also join the team. With a good knowledge of capital markets (technical and fundamental ), in line with the Booming Bulls Elite Trader Program, he/she is responsible for checking the performance of the students in terms of trading and planning for the trades. Candidates applying for this role should have experience in the Capital Market Field. He/she will also be training new employees/students about the basics of Equity, Derivatives, Crypto, Forex, etc.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Anish Sigh Thakur, CEO, Booming Bulls Academy said, “We are a fast-growing industry so we expect our employees to have an impact outside of the core sales function by demonstrating leadership, providing knowledge, and producing results that will help us scale effectively. At Booming Bulls, we aim to sharpen trading skills in students through offline as well as online learning experiences. And so, we are expanding our hybrid learning centres as well as recruiting a team for each of these centres.”