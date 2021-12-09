Brainly Survey: 71% of parents continue assisting kids with academic problems after schools reopen

In the wake of the online model of schooling, parents across the country became more involved with their kid’s academics than ever before. As several schools welcome students back to brick-and-mortar classrooms, Brainly, the online learning platform where over 350 million students and parents go from questioning to understanding, conducted a survey to determine the evolving role of parents in their wards’ education. Here are the key highlights from the survey:

1. Most parents were hesitant to send students back to physical schools

Over 18 months into the study-from-home model, the tides turned again as schools reopened their gates with the utmost focus on hygiene and safety. The Brainly survey has identified that 62% of the Indian parents were hesitant to send their children back to school as many continue to work from home. The finding calls for a greater focus on creating tech-led hybrid classrooms that accommodate students in both physical and virtual formats.

2. Parents are more involved in their children’s education even as schools reopen

A majority (59%) of Brainly students say that their parents are more involved in their education after the viral outbreak as compared to pre-pandemic times. Interestingly, 71% of the students continue to receive academic assistance from their parents even after the commencement of physical classes. Online learning resources have empowered parents by giving them the necessary tools to tutor their children.

The survey also corroborates this idea by revealing that 60% of parents know about online learning platforms like Brainly for extra help. Furthermore, over 46% of parents seek help from such online learning tools. This marks Indian parents’ increased comfort levels in accessing and allowing their kids to access digital devices and tech-assisted tools for learning.

3. Personalization has emerged as the key to learning

Parents are going the extra mile to ensure that their children thrive in the new educational paradigm. According to Brainly’s findings, around 59% of students receive help with studying from private teachers or tutors. A holistic learning model with school, tutors, and online learning platforms ensures that students are able to firmly grasp all concepts, clarify their doubts, and find answers to their curious questions. As such, online learning platforms are increasingly offering one-on-one mentoring to quench the need for personalized learning that successfully aids the student’s learning journeys.

Speaking on the survey, Rajesh Bysani, Chief Product Officer at Brainly, commented, “As revealed by our latest survey, parents are no longer dependent on parent-teacher meetings to be apprised about their child’s academic performance, achievements, and areas of improvement. By relying on tech-led online learning tools, parents are not only more involved in their child’s education but are also proactively acquiring information from such platforms to better assist their child. As students revel in personalized academic help from parents, tutors, and virtual learning resources, the hybrid model of learning becomes more and more relevant in today’s world.”