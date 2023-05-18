Brigadier Shalabh Sonal inaugurated an Obstacle Training Area at Noida International University

Noida International University inaugurated an Obstacle Training Area for NCC before the NIIMS boys hostel and tree plantation on NIU premises. NCC VIP Group commander Brigadier Shalabh Sonal, Ghaziabad, Unit Commanding Officer Ritesh Pal & Unit Admin Officer Col Vinod Chhaunkar came to audit NIU NCC & inaugurated the NCC obstacle training area. Prof.(Dr) Vikram Singh, Chancellor of Noida International University along with Prof. (Dr) Uma Bhardwaj, Vice Chancellor, and Dr Prasanjeet Kumar, Pro Vice Chancellor of Noida International University welcomed and thanked them for being a part of this prestigious moment and inauguration.

Lt. Pratima Pandey, Director of the Sports department said that the event was successful with the gracious presence of the three NCC high-rank officers along with the graceful presence of the chancellor, vice chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor, and registrar of Noida International University. Brigadier Shalabh Sonal motivated and encouraged students to be disciplined and achieve greater heights in life. Whether you’re a girl or a boy, you should be dedicated to your goal with a disciplined lifestyle to achieve what you want.