Brightchamps Goes ‘phygital’, Launches Next-gen Hubs to Offer Hybrid Stem-accredited Classes in 4 Crucial Life Skills

Bangalore, February 15, 2023: In the post-pandemic era, as parents around the world look for blended learning solutions for their children, award-winning global live-learning platform BrightCHAMPS has launched its phygital model for life-skills learning, aptly named the BrightCHAMPS Next-Gen Hub.

The edtech platform is planning more such Hubs across major cities in India, Indonesia, and UAE in the next 2 years.

The first-of-its-kind life-skills learning centre offers hybrid STEM-accredited classes based on a curriculum extensively reviewed by an independent Global Curriculum Advisory Board with world-renowned experts from Roblox, Kyron Learning, GEMS Education, and Nous Group. The courses are in crucial subjects such as coding, robotics, financial literacy, and communications – things that are often overlooked in traditional schooling systems, but are necessary for success in a digital world without borders. The first Hub opened its doors this week in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, while the second is slated to follow soon, in May 2023, also in Vietnam.

Speaking at the launch, BrightCHAMPS Founder and CEO, Ravi Bhushan said, “Our number one priority has always been to help our students achieve the best possible learning outcomes across all four next-gen skills. Our research with over 5,000 parents and students across India, US, UK, UAE, Australia, and South East Asia showed us a strong preference for a blended approach that combines the best of both worlds – the convenience of online tools and social learning in group sessions at offline Hubs. We’ve also learned that parents look towards global companies like BrightCHAMPS to simplify their lives by being the one-stop destination for all life skills learning for their kids. So we’re definitely looking to establish more BrightCHAMPS Next-Gen Hubs in the coming year.”

In the recent Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 to promote formal skill training, especially in new-age courses such as coding, AI, Robotics and 3D Printing. This will lead to the creation of a job-ready workforce and increase the overall employability in the youth of the country. The ultimate goal is to reap the benefits of India’s demographic dividend, help kids and youth grow into adults who are well-equipped to be a part of the global workforce and transform the country into the skilling capital of the world.

Elaborating on this, Aditya Gupta, the global head of the BrightCHAMPS Next-Gen Hub project, said, “The BrightCHAMPS Next-Gen Hubs is our attempt to upskill our kids and help them become global citizens. Through blended courses that cover entrepreneurship, finance, tech, coding, communications, robotics and AI, our Champs will be encouraged to explore their interests and experiment with different disciplines to help them feel more confident when they step into the real world and pick their professional fields. We also rigorously ensure that only the Top 5% teachers are appointed at all Hubs, after evaluation on a 12-point evaluation criteria and certified by top universities in the world.”

A study conducted by the Center for Digital Education showed that 73% of teachers who use hybrid learning reported increased student engagement, 60% teachers said it improved their students’ academic ability and up to 94% of all students engaged in a blended learning programme finished the selected course successfully. Yet another study done by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation found that students who learn using a “blended phygital” approach, report better levels of understanding in reading as well as Maths.