Bringing education to fingertips: Ed-tech brand gives out tabs to children

Chennai, 12th September 2022: Under the Education for All (EFA) program, the Ed-tech brand gives access to education to students across India by providing them with tablets. This community-building initiative is the brainchild of the co-founder of the company. Their aim is to transform the lives of 10 million children from the grassroots level by 2025.

Conducted by BYJU’S volunteers, the event took place at MOP Vaishnav School where over 50+ students & 10+ volunteers from MOP actively participated.

The children had the opportunity to experience the app first-hand and they were excited that they could play games & also get to learn from it.

Sharing her thoughts, Dr. Lalitha Balakrishnan, Principal of MOP Vaishnav College, Chennai, said, “M.O.P Vaishnav has recently collaborated with Ed-tech company BYJU’S as a part of their ‘Education For All initiative’. M.O.P has been helping underprivileged students through their M.O.P Middle School by providing breakfast for free. With this collaboration, we aim to bring in an element of digital literacy as a lot of these students struggled during the pandemic because they didn’t have the right tools and were forced to share a single device.”

She further added, “With them providing tablets, we know that teachers, students, and parents will find learning a lot more convenient and that learning won’t stop after classes are over. A big “Thank you” to Divya Gokulnath as well for giving these tabs. I am sure that together we can help students achieve more and take education forward.”

Also expressing her gratitude, Ms. S. Pankajam, Headmistress of MOP Vaishnav Middle School, Triplicane, Chennai, said, “I am immensely grateful to the ‘Education for All initiative’ for helping us build digital literacy. Thank you for partnering with MOP and I am sure together we can help students achieve more and take education forward.”

Education For all is a one-of-its-kind multi-stakeholder initiative, spearheaded by Divya Gokulnath where they work with more than 110 NGOs and thousands of on-ground facilitators to provide quality education completely free to millions of underserved children across 26 states of India.